Jobchain Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $81,617.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,853,082,466 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

