John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.99

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

Several analysts recently commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

