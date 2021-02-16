John Charles Stone Sells 84,375 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 4,815,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

