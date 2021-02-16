John P. Kenny Sells 26,181 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

