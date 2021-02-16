Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.61

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 2797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMPLY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

