Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $40,941.51 and approximately $8,078.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.