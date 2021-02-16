Joseph Edward Sweeney Sells 9,500 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 828,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $221.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

