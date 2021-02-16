Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.13. Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 36,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

