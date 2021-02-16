JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 9.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $147.80. Approximately 2,580,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,523,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.26.

A number of analysts have commented on YY shares. Benchmark upped their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.