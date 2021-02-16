JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $546.00

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.08), with a volume of 357676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £518.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

