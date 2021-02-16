JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $259.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.61.

Shares of BURL opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

