JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Foundry Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

