JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 253,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

