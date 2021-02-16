JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $55.59. Approximately 17,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

