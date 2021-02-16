JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.