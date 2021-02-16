JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.83. 7,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.28% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

