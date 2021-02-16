JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,778,000.

