JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JSCPF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. JSR has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Get JSR alerts:

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.