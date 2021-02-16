JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JSCPF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. JSR has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.
About JSR
