Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L)’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,600 ($86.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £415.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,389.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,619.87. Judges Scientific plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54).

In other Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

