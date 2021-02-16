JulSwap Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00266159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00075745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00088221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184481 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

