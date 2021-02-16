Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 0.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €39.54 ($46.52) and last traded at €39.26 ($46.19). 34,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.14 ($46.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.63 and a 200-day moving average of €33.92.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

