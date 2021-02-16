Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Up 18.7%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shares shot up 18.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.81. 399,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 411,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock has a market cap of $128.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.