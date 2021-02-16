Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Up 18.7%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shares shot up 18.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.81. 399,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 411,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The stock has a market cap of $128.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.
About Jupai (NYSE:JP)
Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.