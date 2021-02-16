Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)’s share price rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 16,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 799% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

JFHHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91.

