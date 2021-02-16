Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 98.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $122,532.75 and $2.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

