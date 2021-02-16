Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 7%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 740,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 892,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88.

About Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.