Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Down 8.8%

Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.79 and last traded at C$8.30. 221,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 539,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

