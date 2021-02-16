JUST (JST) Market Cap Tops $113.44 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $113.44 million and approximately $350.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

