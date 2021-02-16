JUST Price Reaches $0.0499 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $112.88 million and approximately $326.62 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00259146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00083223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00419155 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182993 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

