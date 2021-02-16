JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.71 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $92.48 or 0.00187603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00262957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00437319 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00185169 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

