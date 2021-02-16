K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Given New GBX 329 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 309 ($4.04) to GBX 329 ($4.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.
K3C stock opened at GBX 271.84 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.82. The company has a market capitalization of £186.34 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).
