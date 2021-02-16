K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Given New GBX 329 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 309 ($4.04) to GBX 329 ($4.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

K3C stock opened at GBX 271.84 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.82. The company has a market capitalization of £186.34 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Get K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) alerts:

About K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.