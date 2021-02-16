Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaixin Auto stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

