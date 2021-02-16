Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kaixin Auto stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
Kaixin Auto Company Profile
