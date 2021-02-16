Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 6,837,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,943,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.14% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

