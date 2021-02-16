Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,806.0 days.

Shares of Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $$33.23 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.