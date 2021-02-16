Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Up 5.3%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Kakaku.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.