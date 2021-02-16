Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 9.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 3,371,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,278,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 175,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

