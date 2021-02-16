Kaleyra (KLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN: KLR) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Kaleyra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

2/5/2021 – Kaleyra is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Kaleyra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

1/26/2021 – Kaleyra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

1/19/2021 – Kaleyra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

1/11/2021 – Kaleyra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KLR traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,034. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

