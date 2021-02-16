Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) Short Interest Up 26.3% in January

Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KALO remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Kallo has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Kallo Inc focuses on developing medical information technology software. The company's products in development include Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration Engine, a software, which connects all the other applications in or outside a hospital/clinic with the EMR system; Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization, a clinical-care globalization technology.

