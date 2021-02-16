KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

