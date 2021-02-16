Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Kalytera Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,207,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalytera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalytera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.