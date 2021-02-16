Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.14

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.14 and traded as high as $56.43. Kaman shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 4,201 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,866.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.
Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
