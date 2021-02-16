Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.14

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.14 and traded as high as $56.43. Kaman shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 4,201 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,866.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kaman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

