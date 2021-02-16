KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

