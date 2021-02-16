KARMA Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $728,155.97 and approximately $8.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 84.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003719 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00098708 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.