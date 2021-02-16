Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.26. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 19,960 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.