Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,020 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 697,583 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

