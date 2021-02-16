Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,148 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.5% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 54,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The firm has a market cap of $413.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

