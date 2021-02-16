Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,295 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$51.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,297. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

