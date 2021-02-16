Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 106,295 Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 13,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,900. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

