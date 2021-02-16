Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 6,127 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 8,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

