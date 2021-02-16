Karp Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 62,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

