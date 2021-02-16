Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. 366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,138. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

